While delighted to see Larne remain on course to win their fifth consecutive Co Antrim Shield crown after setting up a January showdown against Glentoran by beating Crusaders, Gary Haveron reserved special praise for “fantastic” opposition goalkeeper Ryan Kerr with the teenager shining despite defeat at Inver Park.

The 18-year-old has largely played understudy to experienced first choice shot-stopper Jonny Tuffey, but Crues boss Declan Caddell has handed Kerr opportunities throughout their run to the Co Antrim Shield semis, starting in victories over Knockbreda and Linfield.

He was once again between the sticks against defending champions Larne and while a first half own goal from Lewis Barr combined with Mark Randall scoring directly from a corner ensured progression for Tiernan Lynch’s side, Kerr pulled off a number of fine saves which denied the Inver Reds going further ahead.

Kerr, who came off the bench in the Irish Cup last season following Jordan Williamson’s red card and earned his Premiership debut against Glentoran in the Crues’ final league fixture, thwarted Matty Lusty from close range in the second half and also stopped Joe Thomson adding a third in the dying moments.

Crusaders goalkeeper Ryan Kerr in action against Larne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

It ultimately wasn’t enough to stop Larne progressing, but Haveron was mightily impressed by the teenager’s showing.

"The young Crusaders goalkeeper Ryan Kerr had a great night, he was fantastic,” he told the club’s media channel. “I've heard great things from David McClelland (goalkeeping coach) about him...he raves about him and the kid certainly did himself no harm on Wednesday night because he pulled off three or four absolutely outstanding saves.

"He kept the scoreline a bit more respectable. With us being 2-0 up and them going down to 10-men, we controlled the game mostly and were pretty comfortable."

Larne haven’t tasted Co Antrim Shield defeat since losing to the Glens after extra time in the 2019/20 quarter-final, winning four consecutive titles alongside two Premiership triumphs and qualifying for the UEFA Conference League in what has been a golden period of success.

"It feels like the first one and it's just as important,” added Haveron. “It shows how serious we take the competition...it could have been easy to think about it as a lesser competition and put out a team which reflects that, but to get another win and put on the performance we did, it's very pleasing to get into another final."

Larne have struggled for consistency while balancing a hectic schedule across competitions in the early stages of this season, but have now won three of their last four matches – the sole blemish a narrow 2-1 Conference League defeat to Swiss outfit St Gallen.

As the Inver Reds continue to adjust to their new normal and summer signings settle in, Haveron feels Larne are getting back to peak form.

"There's players that came into our environment and realised the expectations there are at Larne,” he said. “There's an expectation to win, there's demands from the manager in how we want to play and demands about how we want to work out of possession.