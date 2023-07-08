Larne confirm arrival of former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper ahead of Champions League debut

The 20-year-old, who also spent time on loan with Marine FC, Lancaster City and Halifax Town in England, progressed through the ranks at Ewood Park up to U23 level but didn’t make a senior appearance.

Dowling will now provide competition to current number one Rohan Ferguson as Larne prepare for their Champions League qualifying debut next week with a trip to Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki.

“When this opportunity came up it was a real no-brainer for me to sign,” he told the club’s website. “I’ve been here for a week or two now and there’s a real good group of lads here and really good quality and the club has everything going for it really.

Aidan Dowling has joined Larne. PIC: Larne FC

“I’m quite a traditional goalkeeper. I’m big and try to be strong on crosses and blocks and use my presence.

"Rohan is a great guy, as is young Rian (Brown) and we have a great goalkeeping coach in Alan Blayney so everything has been a really good standard.”

Tiernan Lynch says he’s pleased to secure the services of Dowling after the 6’5 shot stopper spent time with Larne during pre-season.

“Aidan has spent a few weeks with us now and that gave us a chance to see what he would bring to the group,” he said. “He is another player who has been used to the professional environment since he was young and he knows the standards we set as a group and he sets individually.

“It’s another piece in the jigsaw that we are building for both Europe and our league season and we are very pleased to officially bring Aidan to the club.”