Jaziel Orozco is set to leave Larne at the end of his loan spell. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Reigning Premiership champions Larne have confirmed five players are set to depart the club this summer while Coleraine announced one of their key men has “reluctantly” been placed on the transfer list.

Daniel Kearns, Ro-Shaun Williams and Odhran McCart will all move on from the Inver Reds upon the expiry of their contracts with Scott Allan and Jaziel Orozco both returning to parent clubs following loan spells.

Former Manchester United youth product Williams made an immediate impact after arriving in January, playing his part in the Irish League’s best defence that leaked only 21 goals throughout the Premiership campaign as Tiernan Lynch’s side successfully defended the Gibson Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Orozco also became a fan’s favourite during his season-long loan from Major League Soccer outfit Real Salt Lake, making 26 league appearances while also collecting his maiden senior trophies by winning the County Antrim Shield and celebrating Premiership success.

Ex-Peterborough United star Kearns arrived at Larne from Cliftonville in 2022 while teenager McCart also made the same move, spending loan spells at Lisburn Distillery and Ards.

Allan, who previously won the Scottish Premiership title with Celtic, was limited to six league outings during his loan spell from Arbroath, but rounded his time at Larne out by netting in their final game of the season against Coleraine.

“It’s never easy seeing players leave the club, especially when we have enjoyed the success together of the last couple of years,” boss Lynch told the club’s website. “I want to pay tribute to each player moving on and thank them for all they gave to the club in their time at Inver Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Daniel Kearns was a fantastic senior professional to have at the club, both on and off the pitch and he goes with our best wishes.

“Ro-Shaun Williams came to the club having not played competitively for half a season and it’s testament to him and his professionalism that he slotted in right away and had a big impact.

“Odhran McCart has developed his game massively in his time with us, including loan spells in the PIL and Championship. I’ve no doubt he can go on to forge a good career for himself.

“Scott Allan was another great professional around the club, having played at the top level of the game. It was great to see him come on and score our final goal of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jaziel Orozco left a big imprint on the club and I’d like to think he will look back on his time with us in years to come and see how valuable it was to his career. He adapted to a new country and new league very quickly and was a credit to himself and his family in how he worked every day.

“The remainder of the squad are enjoying their close season break and we are looking forward to having them back in 10 days’ time.”