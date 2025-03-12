Larne confirm Nathan Rooney accepted onto Irish FA UEFA Pro Licence course - which could pave way for dugout return

Larne have confirmed that Nathan Rooney has been accepted onto the Irish Football Assocation’s upcoming UEFA Pro Licence course, which could pave the way for his return to the Inver Reds dugout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooney was confirmed as Tiernan Lynch’s successor in November with club owner Kenny Bruce saying the reigning Premiership champions had “secured our number one target”, but it later emerged that the 35-year-old didn’t hold the necessary licence to lead Larne in Europe for their UEFA Conference League campaign.

That sparked a restructuring of the club’s football operations in December with Rooney moved into a new Head of Football position while Gary Haveron, who had served as first-team coach under Lynch and was promoted to assistant manager after his departure, taking over as head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haveron has been in charge of Larne since, overseeing what has been a hectic fixture schedule with the Inver Park outfit currently sitting third in the Premiership table after picking up consecutive wins over Loughgall and Ballymena United.

Larne Head of Football Nathan Rooney (left) has been accepted onto the upcoming IFA UEFA Pro Licence course. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The UEFA Pro Licence, which takes around 18 months to complete and costs just under £10,000, is the highest coaching certification available in Europe and being enrolled on the course means Rooney, who completed the A Licence by the age of 22, would be able to manage in European competition next season should Larne qualify.

With Rooney the club’s choice to succeed Lynch, they could now potentially look to reinstate the former Blackburn Rovers academy coach in the future.

Scholarship Head Coach Keith O’Hara has also been accepted onto the Pro Licence course and Bruce feels it will enhance the club’s development having two new coaches holding the highest qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a club, we are delighted that both Nathan and Keith will be completing the course together, reinforcing our commitment to providing our football staff with the best opportunities to develop and succeed,” said Bruce. “Our sincere thanks go to the Irish Football Association and their team for the support in helping Nathan and Keith secure this opportunity.

“We have no doubt this will enhance our football operation significantly, from the grassroots up.”

In other news, Larne have confirmed Niall Curneen has left his role as CEO, but will remain at the club as a non-executive director.

Curneen was appointed General Manager in 2019 before being promoted to CEO and will now take up a new job outside of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Niall has been an outstanding steward of our club for over seven years,” said Bruce. “From the moment I first met him with Gareth Clements at the Curran Court in July 2018, I knew he would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Larne Football Club.

“Over the last four years, he has led the club with unwavering dedication, care, and commitment and I cannot thank him enough for everything he has given to Larne FC during that time.

“As people grow in life, success naturally brings new opportunities, and while we are sad to see Niall step away from his day-to-day role, we are absolutely delighted to see him take on an exciting new challenge, one where we know he will thrive.

“He leaves with our full blessing and support, and it speaks volumes of his passion for Larne FC that he remains on the Board of Directors, continuing to drive forward many of the objectives he has helped shape.