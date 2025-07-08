Larne manager Nathan Rooney has confirmed Tomas Cosgrove will serve once again as the club’s captain with Leroy Millar as vice-captain.

Cosgrove previously held captaincy duties, leading the Inver Reds to their maiden Gibson Cup crown in 2023, before being replaced by Cian Bolger, who was skipper as Larne successfully defended their title the following season.

The former Cliftonville star has been arguably Larne’s most consistent performer during a hugely successful period at Inver Park and also wore the captain’s armband in their maiden UEFA Conference League fixture against Molde last term with Bolger out through injury.

Bolger is set for another extended period on the sidelines with Larne posting that the defender is “expected to miss the majority of the season through injury”.

Tomas Cosgrove has been named Larne captain for next season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Cosgrove made his 300th Larne appearance in March and was one of Tiernan Lynch’s first statement signings when the County Antrim outfit were taken over by Kenny Bruce.

He has played a crucial role in helping fulfil the club’s dream of competing at the top-end of Irish League football and it was fitting that Cosgrove scored the winner in their famous victory over KAA Gent at Windsor Park last term.

The 32-year-old will lead Larne back onto the European stage on Thursday when Rooney’s men face Latvian outfit FK Auda in the first leg of their Conference League first qualifying round clash at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Cosgrove signed a new long-term contract in December and Gary Haveron hailed him as “Irish League royalty” last season after reaching his 300 appearance landmark.

"Tomas will arguably go down as Larne's greatest ever signing for the level of consistency he has shown throughout his time here,” Haveron told the club’s media channel. “To rack up that amount of games is some achievement.

"He bought into what was happening at Larne from the very beginning and he's an honorary Larne man now living in the town and we keep him going about that a little bit!

"He's really engrained himself in what it was that Kenny wanted to build and he has been an incredible stalwart for us.