The new partnership will involve the duo collaborating across youth development, working together to explore best practice in talent pathway development while staff will also share knowledge and experience in coach development, scouting and recruitment.

“We have been involved in extremely positive discussions with Newcastle United for some time over a strategic working relationship, which we feel can be mutually beneficial,” said Larne owner Kenny Bruce. “At Larne, we have made no secret that our aim is to work with the top young talent on the island of Ireland and we have been making changes to our Academy at all levels, as we seek to make this aim a reality.

“Newcastle United, particularly through Dan Ashworth, has recognised the strides we have made within our structure and the emphasis we are placing on developing the best young players.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce celebrates with the Gibson Cup. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“At all levels it is clear both Newcastle United and Larne are clubs moving in the right direction and we feel this affiliation will play a huge part in helping to grow that momentum.

“We are very excited to see what the future holds for players, coaches and staff as we work together over the coming weeks, months and years.”

Dan Ashworth, who previously worked as the FA’s director of elite development and Technical Director at Brighton & Hove Albion before joining Newcastle United as Sporting Director in February 2022, says the partnership will be a “great opportunity” for both clubs.

“We are very pleased to be working alongside Larne Football Club as we develop and expand our talent pathway,” he said. “I have been hugely impressed by Kenny Bruce and his team, and this will be a great opportunity to share best practice and innovations that will benefit both clubs.