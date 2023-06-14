Larne confirm signing of defender Craig Farquhar from Ballymena United

It has been a remarkable rise for Farquhar, who was only handed his Sky Blues league debut – against Larne – by David Jeffrey in February but was a mainstay in the team from then on, playing 14 times in total.

He opened the scoring against his new club in last season’s Irish Cup semi-final success at Seaview and started in the final against Crusaders, which Ballymena lost 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farquhar now joins what was the best defensive unit in the Premiership last term with Larne only conceding 22 times in 38 matches as the Inver Reds secured a first top-flight title in their 134-year history.

Craig Farquhar celebrates with Dougie Wilson after reaching the Irish Cup final

“Craig is a young player who has developed a lot over the last few years and showed his qualities at senior level last year,” manager Tiernan Lynch told the club’s website. “As a club, we have shown with a number of times how full-time football can play a hugely significant role in helping a player to progress even further and Craig is hungry to do that.

“He is a big strong boy with a lot of the attributes you need to be a centre half.

"We’re really looking forward to working with him and getting into the group as our preparations for Europe and new Premiership season continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farquhar says it was an easy decision to make the move with full-time football something he has been chasing.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the league champions and I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “When I got the call that this was a possibility I didn’t think twice to be honest, full-time football is what I’ve always wanted since I started playing football.

“Champions League football is new to me and a big challenge for everyone, but I can’t wait to get going.”