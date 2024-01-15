Larne boss Tiernan Lynch feels a January transfer swoop to sign Chris Gallagher from title rivals Cliftonville has secured the services of a player “coming into his prime years”.

Larne have confirmed the signing of Chris Gallagher from Cliftonville. (Photo by Larne FC)

The much-discussed deal to move the 24-year-old to the defending Irish League champions has now been confirmed and celebrated by Larne.

Larne sit second in the current Sports Direct Premiership standings, four points clear of a Cliftonville side boasting a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Lynch feels the arrival of Gallagher presents a significant boost to Larne’s push for future silverware across the board as a player “who will strengthen us”.

“We have made no secret of our desire to bring in players who will strengthen us if that becomes a possibility,” said Lynch on the official Larne website. “Chris certainly falls into that category and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the club in this window.

“There is a lot of football, across three competitions, still to be played this season and we want to keep pushing on all three fronts.

“Chris’ qualities are well known across the league and, as he moves into his mid-20s, he is coming into his prime years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has played regularly in the Irish League for the last four or five years now and knows what it takes to do well in this league.

“Both he and we are confident he can continue to develop his game even further in a full-time environment.”

The deal features a switch by Shea Gordon from Larne to Cliftonville, with Lynch full of praise for the departing player.

“I wish Shea every success as he moves on,” said Lynch. “He is a tremendous professional in everything he does and he has written his name into the history books of this club with what he achieved last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shea will always be remembered as a league champion at Larne Football Club and he goes with everyone’s very best wishes.”

Gallagher’s form for the Reds helped Cliftonville to a runner-up spot and League Cup winner’s medal following a move to Solitude from Glentoran.