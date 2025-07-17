​Larne boss Nathan Rooney declared his comeback kings “on a different level” as UEFA Conference League progress arrived thanks to 120 demanding minutes before a dream penalty shoot-out success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made Irish League history by reaching last season’s UEFA Conference League group stages, the Larne love affair will now progress into a second qualifying round thanks to victory over FK Auda.

With the first leg scoreless, both clubs delivered goals across normal time in a 2-2 draw before the shoot-out triumph outcome by 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I absolutely love it...honestly, the boys tonight – on a different level,” said Rooney on the club social media platforms. "Every challenge we've come up against in that game we've overcome it and that's because we've got massive hearts...super proud of this squad.

Larne boss Nathan Rooney celebrates success over FK Auda in the UEFA Conference League. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"I think we get even angrier and better as a team when people come up against us like that...we've got a couple of nasty injuries (Jordan McEneff and Ryan Nolan).

"I wish the boys a speedy recovery but we're going to need reinforcements now coming in.

"We're going to get fitter and stronger, tonight we've had to do it in an uglier way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think second half we've come out...bit more information in terms of just trying to gather a few thoughts at half-time.

"We've had to change our shape three times tonight, so the boys have taken information on...lads have adapted quickly.

"What I'm delighted with people coming off the bench have made a real difference.

"There's a knowhow in the camp, lot of boys who have played bigger games and got things over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Really looking forward to getting my teeth into the next opponent.

"The big thing for me is we come back, celebrate as a club, keep our feet on the ground and improve.”

Chris Gallagher put Larne ahead from the spot then Rohan Ferguson pulled off a stop to deny Kemelho Nguena.

Paul O’Neill scored for the Irish League outfit ahead of Stevenson Jeudi, with Dan Bent making it 3-1 and Renars Varslavans keeping the tie alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiarnan O’Connor’s success left Larne with victory in sight – an outcome confirmed as Ousmane Camara could only find the crossbar.

Larne battled back on two occasions to force extra-time as the first goal of the tie went in favour of the Latvia hosts when Abdoul Traore fired home from Oskars Rubenis’ pass.

Rubenis also set up Enzo Monteiro to put Auda back on top after Conor McKendry’s slick equaliser off good work by Mark Randall before Conor McKendry’s decisive finish.

O’Neill was on hand to head home substitute Dylan Sloan’s cross for 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne will next face either FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) or FC Prishtina (Kosovo).