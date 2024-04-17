Larne’s Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan have both been included in the Premiership Team of the Year. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

Voted for by the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association and the 12 top-flight clubs, Tiernan Lynch’s side dominate the line-up with Rohan Ferguson, Cian Bolger, Tomas Cosgrove and Levi Ives also included.

Ryan netted his 23rd league goal of the season in Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Glentoran which brought the Inver Reds to the brink of retaining the Gibson Cup crown – a point against Linfield on Monday will be enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonis has netted 17 times, including four in a 6-1 victory over Glenavon last month, putting him third on the top marksmen list while Cosgrove and Ives have both registered eight assists each.

Captain Bolger has played a key role in helping Larne establish the league’s best defence, making 27 appearances as the reigning champions conceded just 20 times in 36 matches up to this point with goalkeeper Ferguson collecting 18 clean sheets.

Nearest challengers Linfield have two representatives in Kyle McClean, who is likely considered favourite to be crowned Premiership Player of the Year at this weekend’s awards ceremony, and Kirk Millar.

McClean has enjoyed the best season of his career to date, scoring nine league goals and providing five assists while Millar has also set up nine goals for his teammates in another impressive campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville’s Rory Hale – another strong Player of the Year contender – has hit double figures for both goals and assists this term and he’s joined in the team by defender Jonny Addis.

The only player outside of the top-three to be included is Loughgall’s Benji Magee, who netted his 16th Premiership goal of the season on Saturday and has played a key role in what has been a superb return to top-flight football for the Villagers.