Larne extend unbeaten Premiership run to seven as Matty Lusty nets in Carrick Rangers triumph

Larne extended their unbeaten Premiership run to seven and closed the gap on leaders Glentoran to one point once again with a 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers.

TEAM NEWS

Larne: Ferguson, Ridley, Simpson, Gallagher, McKendry, Randall, S Graham, Nolan, Cosgrove, Bent, Lusty.

Subs: D. Graham, O'Connor, Magee, McEneff, Moore, Harkin, Wallace.

Carrick Rangers: Gartside, Scott, Callacher, McCullough, Burns, McKay, Steele, Crowe, Snoddy, Maciulaitis, Gibson.

Subs: Pengelly, Waide, Boyd, Buchanan-Rolleston, Cherry, James, Grills.

Referee: Tim Marshall

FIRST HALF

6: Carrick break into the Larne box through Danny Gibson’s direct run and he earns his side an early corner which comes to nothing.

9: Gibson carrying an early threat and his dangerous cross is gathered by Rohan Ferguson.

17: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Carrick’s Joe Crowe for bringing down Conor McKendry as he tried to run through.

23: GOAL: LARNE (MATTY LUSTY) – Out of nowhere, Larne have an opening goal! McKendry’s superb cross finds James Simpson at the back post and he squares for Lusty, who stretches to fire home from close range. 1-0.

27: Carrick should have an equaliser as Ferguson palms Billy Joe Burns’ header into Luke McCullough’s path, but the defender can’t get desired contact from close range.

42: McKendry looks to have lost possession but quickly reclaims and unleashes a left-footed shot which curls wide of the post.

HALF TIME: LARNE 1 – 0 CARRICK RANGERS

SECOND HALF

46: Early yellow card in the second half as Chris Gallagher is booked for a late challenge.

49: James Simpson plays a brilliant through ball into Sean Graham’s path but his cross is blocked by a Carrick defender. The corner comes to nothing.

54: Long throw from Carrick causes some chaos in the Larne box as Nedas Maciulaitis flicks on, but Larne relief as the referee awards a free-kick.

63: Carrick have dominated at the start of the half without creating a clear chance, but Larne building back into the game as Lusty feeds Simpson. Inver Reds earn a corner which Carrick are able to clear.

70: Great attacking play for Larne starts with Ferguson chipping out to Bent, who feeds Simpson before Cosgrove’s into the box is halted by a timely tackle. Corner routine doesn’t work out.

72: Double change for Larne as Conor McKendry and Mark Randall are replaced by Jordan McEneff and Tiarnan O’Connor.

76: Carrick make their first change as Joe Crowe makes way for Kyle Cherry.

84: GOAL: LARNE (DAN BENT) – Larne have surely sealed victory now as Bent capitalises on Gartside spilling a corner kick onto the crossbar to slam home from close range in a crowded penalty area. 2-0.

85: One change apiece for each team as Aidan Steele is replaced by Ryan Waide while Kobei Moore comes on for Larne in place of goalscorer Matty Lusty.

90: Three minutes of added time.

90+2: Burns picks up a late yellow card.