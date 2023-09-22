News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Larne extend unbeaten Sports Direct Premiership run as Andy Ryan stars in derby victory over Carrick Rangers

​Defending champions Larne extended their unbeaten run at the start of the Premiership season to eight matches after beating Carrick Rangers 4-1 at Inver Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 21:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 21:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Striker Paul O’Neill continued his impressive purple patch by netting once again with a tremendous solo effort, cutting in from the right-hand side before smashing home with a powerful shot.

Larne doubled their lead in the 31st minute as another in-form forward, Andy Ryan, reacted quickest to the rebound from O’Neill’s initial shot to net from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Things went from bad to worse for Carrick on the stroke of half-time as Ryan doubled his tally after heading in from Tomas Cosgrove’s pinpoint cross.

Carrick struck in the 60th minute as Danny Purkis netted from his own half with a superb lobbed effort over Rohan Ferguson before O’Neill netted his second to round off a fine performance.

Related topics:LarneCarrick RangersCarrick