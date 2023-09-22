Larne extend unbeaten Sports Direct Premiership run as Andy Ryan stars in derby victory over Carrick Rangers
Striker Paul O’Neill continued his impressive purple patch by netting once again with a tremendous solo effort, cutting in from the right-hand side before smashing home with a powerful shot.
Larne doubled their lead in the 31st minute as another in-form forward, Andy Ryan, reacted quickest to the rebound from O’Neill’s initial shot to net from close range.
Things went from bad to worse for Carrick on the stroke of half-time as Ryan doubled his tally after heading in from Tomas Cosgrove’s pinpoint cross.
Carrick struck in the 60th minute as Danny Purkis netted from his own half with a superb lobbed effort over Rohan Ferguson before O’Neill netted his second to round off a fine performance.