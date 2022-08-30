Larne get want they 'Want' as they bring in new defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hamilton Academical central defender played against the Inver Park side in a friendly back in June, and now he can't wait to get started for Tiernan Lynch's men.

“It’s an opportunity I first heard about it about last and I wanted to get it done as quickly as I could,” Want told the club website.

“I would describe myself as an out and out defender who wants to keep clean sheets and I would do anything for that.

New Larne signing Shaun Want. Pic by Larne FC

“It’s been a great first day at the club. I got a flight this morning and it was straight to the training ground.

“I know a few of the lads but everyone has really welcomed me. It’s been a breath of fresh air.”

The 25-year-old had been at New Douglas Park since he was 10-years-old and spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Peterhead as he recovered from injury.

Following the departure of Kofi Balmer earlier this month Lynch is pleased to add to his central defensive options.

“Having seen Kofi Balmer move to Crystal Palace this summer we were clearly keen to strengthen our squad with a quality central defender,” he said.

“We feel Shaun gives us that and we are delighted to bring him to the club. Shaun’s desire to come here and play was also a big factor and we look forward to helping him progress with us.