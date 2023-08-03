After dropping down from the Champions League following their narrow extra-time defeat against HJK Helsinki, the Inver Reds face an uphill task in Belfast to keep their European hopes alive.

The Kosovan outfit did show defensive vulnerabilities on the road in their Champions League first round qualifier in Bulgaria, conceding four to Ludogorets in the second-leg after winning the first 2-0 at home.

Lynch’s side can also take confidence from their previous home showings in Europe, losing only one of five previous encounters while picking up impressive wins over Aarhus, Paços de Ferreira and were 2-1 up after normal time on the night at Solitude against Helsinki.

Larne's Rohan Ferguson says their Europa Conference League tie against FC Ballkani isn't over despite a three-goal deficit. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Ballkani qualified for the Europa Conference League group stages last season but Ferguson, who was Larne’s star performer last Tuesday, says the reigning Premiership champions won’t be throwing in the towel.

"100% - ties can change,” Ferguson told the club’s media channel. “Goals change games so if we get one back there you never know what can happen.

"As you seen against Helsinki once we got one pulled back they were under pressure a bit. The tie is certainly not over that's for sure."

Ballkani dominated possession on home turf and had seven attempts on Ferguson’s goal in the searing Pristina heat with the Scottish stopper believing it was a “reality check” for Larne.

"It was probably a bit of a reality check for us,” he reflected. “We weren't at the races at all I didn't think.

"We've shown that we can definitely play at this level, especially in the Helsinki games.

"There were maybe glimmers at times where we played well but they were on it and we weren't. It's cutthroat at this level and they were the better team.

"I just didn't think we controlled the things that were in our control. It's a big learning curve for us and we've them at home now.

"I think we let ourselves down more than anything. The boys are really disappointed.