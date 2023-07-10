Larne handed huge boost ahead of Champions League debut as Lee Bonis signs new three-year contract

After an outstanding season in which he scored 15 Premiership goals as Larne were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in their 134-year history, the 23-year-old was linked with a host of clubs in England and Scotland, including the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth and Dundee.

Bonis, who was called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, has now ended any speculation over his future by penning a new deal, joining fellow striker Andy Ryan in committing long-term to Larne.

Ryan arrived at the club in January from Hamilton Academical and formed a lethal partnership with Bonis, netting seven times in 14 league appearances, including in the 2-0 victory over Crusaders which ultimately sealed their historic title.

Lee Bonis has signed a new three-year contract with Larne

The news comes as Tiernan Lynch’s side prepare for Wednesday’s Champions League first-round qualifying first-leg in Finland versus HJK Helsinki.

“We are delighted to see both players commit their futures to the club,” Lynch told the club’s website. “As a club, the transfer windows give us the opportunity to strengthen our squad as bring new players in, which we’ve done and will continue to do where possible, but it’s also a chance to take stock with players already at the club.

“Andy and Lee have been in fantastic form and we were keen to sit down them this summer to see if they were open to extend their time at the club.

“Both players have really enjoyed their time here and it was a very straight forward conversation which led to them both putting pen to paper, either side of the weekend.

“At different stages, we have seen speculation around the future of both players and these new contracts gives both them and the club stability to know where they will be playing their football next season.