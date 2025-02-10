Larne head coach Gary Haveron not thinking about Premiership title race ramifications ahead of Linfield trip
Having watched Linfield only muster a late draw at Ballymena United less than 24 hours prior, reigning champions Larne had a chance to put at least a small dent into the mammoth points advantage which the Blues have opened up on Saturday afternoon, but were ultimately beaten 1-0 as Jordan Forsythe sealed Crues success.
With their involvement in the UEFA Conference League combined with weather delays and even generator issues at The Oval last month, Larne currently hold five matches in hand over Linfield and trail them by 22 points ahead of the pair’s much-anticipated meeting in South Belfast.
The Inver Reds are in the midst of an intense fixture schedule which consists of playing 14 league matches throughout February and March – they’ve midweek games combined with weekend action in six out of seven weeks – as they look to maintain their bid to lift a third consecutive Gibson Cup.
While victory for Linfield would likely mean Healy’s side have one hand on the title – it would put them 25 points clear of Larne and 10 better off even if the Inver Reds were to win all their games in hand – Haveron isn’t thinking about the long-term picture.
"They drew with Ballymena last night so it was an opportunity to close the gap, but we can only take it one game at a time,” he said. “I don’t even think about that (title race) – I think about the next three points and the task that lies ahead, which is Linfield.
"There’s three points up for grabs there and that’s our only focus. The league will take care of itself if you look after each game so we will take care of the next game.
"Until we get these Tuesday games out of the way through February and into March you probably won’t know fully where we are at.
"Every time we let three points slip through our fingers it’s bitterly disappointing. We know how important every point is this season and we’re disappointed not to win the game.
“Every team presents a different challenge and we haven’t risen to it today. We have to learn from it and get better.”
Larne enjoyed success on their previous trip to Windsor Park this season when Conor McKendry’s late winner sealed victory while a 1-1 draw in April secured a second Premiership title triumph.
Their last league meeting ended with a 1-0 win for Linfield after Joel Cooper, who is suspended for tonight’s clash, struck but Healy isn’t taking his side’s current advantage for granted.
"I’ve said for numerous seasons now that when you play your closest rivals...everyone will look at the points difference with us drawing (against Ballymena),” he told the club’s media channel. “Glentoran have games in hand, Larne have five, so the gap could narrow and there’s a long way to go.”