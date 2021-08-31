Larne make it a magnificent seven with deadline day swoop

The 20-year-old Dubliner, who has also played for Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians, joins Mike Argyrides, Rohan Ferguson, Kofi Balmer, Cian Bolger, Ben Doherty and Navid Nasseri in making the switch to Inver Park.

Oluwa made his League of Ireland debut as an 18-year-old and Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is pleased to have brought in the young talent before the transfer window closes.

“Thomas is an exciting young talent and we’re really happy to add him to our squad," he told the club website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

“He can play with pace and directness and operate anywhere across the front three which gives us versatility in that regard.