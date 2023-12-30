All Sections
Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes Premiership title race still wide open with Cliftonville serious challengers to Inver Reds and Linfield

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes the Premiership title race is still wide open after his side drew 1-1 with current leaders Linfield at Inver Park on Saturday and insists Cliftonville remain a serious threat to the duo.
By Johnny Morton
Published 30th Dec 2023, 18:23 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 18:32 GMT
The Blues maintained a one-point advantage over the defending champions, who sit second, after Matthew Fitzpatrick’s header cancelled out Lee Bonis’ early strike.

Cliftonville have been in sensational form under Jim Magilton and sit four points adrift of Larne and five behind Linfield after their weekend match away to Glentoran was called off due to an unplayable pitch at The Oval.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last eight league matches, have the top-flight’s best defensive record and only Linfield have scored more than their 53 in 23 games – a combination which Lynch believes makes them contenders.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker PressLarne manager Tiernan Lynch. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
"I think anybody that finishes above Linfield will be champions, but I don’t think Cliftonville are out of the race,” he said. “I think Cliftonville are probably getting away with murder at the moment flying under the radar.

"They are playing some really good football, scoring goals and I think they are very much in the race.”

Bonis has now netted four goals in his last six matches across competitions and Saturday’s calm finish after rounding Chris Johns brought his seasonal Premiership tally to nine.

"Lee is a top player and the lad scores goals,” added Lynch. “He worked his socks off there tonight. Andy Ryan hasn’t trained once all week – he’s been sick and he probably shouldn’t have played on Boxing Day and hasn’t trained since.

"Lee probably helped him out big time with the work rate that he put in, so great credit to both of them.”

The combination of Bonis and Andy Ryan that helped fire Larne to their historic league triumph last season is once again producing the goods with the Scottish ace playing the through ball that his strike partner converted.

"They are two good players who probably complement each other,” said Lynch. “They are very different in how they play – one will drop in and link play up and the other one wants to stretch, get into the box and score goals. Long may that continue.”

