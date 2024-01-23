Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Farquhar, who joined the Inver Reds from Ballymena United last summer, looks set to complete a January move to Premier League giants Crystal Palace, following in the footsteps of Northern Ireland youth international Kofi Balmer after his switch from Larne to Selhurst Park in 2022.

Terry Devlin is another recent example of someone who has benefitted from gaining Irish League experience with Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran before joining League One outfit Portsmouth last summer.

Lynch believes an ever-improving Premiership product provides youngsters with not only an opportunity to showcase their skills, but also the chance to face the rigours of senior football.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch pictured ahead of tonight's County Antrim Shield final against Glentoran. PIC: Stephen Hamilton

"I've had a million conversations with people in England, Scotland and even further afield, we're talking to clubs in America – there's no better breeding ground,” he said. “I think this league has everything.

"Men's football, atmosphere, bit of bite and fight, there's the aggression that goes along with it, but there's also good football being played by a lot of teams. I think it has everything.

"I had a conversation with Colin Murdock a few months ago and he hit me with a stat about players that come back that didn't play senior football before they go. I know it's great for kids and they want to go into professional clubs in England or Scotland at 16, but staying in the Irish League and coming through our model seems to work.

"I think our league is very underestimated. People probably look from the outside in and see teams going a little bit direct at times and probably don't give it the credit that it deserves because they don't spend enough time in it or watching and understanding all the aspects that go with it.

"There is a physicality but there's also a good element of football to it and I think it's going to get better and better and stronger and stronger."

Winning the Co Antrim Shield in December 2020 – and another two after that – helped set Larne up for future success, culminating in a maiden Irish League title last season.

That penalty shoot-out triumph over tonight’s opponents Glentoran marked Lynch’s first top-flight managerial honour and the 43-year-old will be looking to add to a growing medal collection.

"It's a big game, big occasion and one we're looking forward to,” he added. “We understand it's going to be a really tough task and the Glens are in really good form at the moment.

"It's a cup final and being at Seaview adds to the spice of it with the good atmosphere and location for it. It's one we're really looking forward to. We won't be going into it thinking about four in a row, we just have to go into it focusing on this one game and that's it. It's a one-off final and we'll see where it takes us.

"We've great memories in this competition.”

He added: “It was the first senior trophy that I had won and it has been good to us. We definitely look forward to it and Tuesday will be no different.