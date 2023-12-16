Larne manager Tiernan Lynch praised captain Cian Bolger for fighting through illness to play a starring role in their impressive 3-0 Premiership victory over Crusaders at Seaview.

The defending champions returned to the top following a second-half blitz where an Andy Ryan brace and Lee Bonis strike within 20 minutes after the break extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches.

Former Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City centre-back Bolger has taken the armband on from Tomas Cosgrove this season and been an influential presence in a Larne defence that has conceded only 14 goals in 21 matches – a record only bettered by Cliftonville (12).

"Cian needs great credit,” Lynch told the club’s media channel. “He has been badly struggling all week and it would have been very easy for him to sit this one out, but it shows you his heart, hunger and determination.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch applauds their supporters following a 3-0 victory over Crusaders at Seaview, Belfast. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"Even at 3-0 he probably could have came off, but he never put his hand up and went right to the very end. He takes great credit for that."

The strike partnership of Bonis and Ryan is starting to fire once again as both players return to full fitness with the pair contributing 18 league goals between them so far this season.

Scottish ace Ryan has been particularly impressive since arriving from Hamilton Academical in January with Friday’s brace, including one from the penalty spot after Cosgrove was brought down, means the 29-year-old has netted 17 times in 30 league outings for the Inver Reds.

"Up until two or three weeks ago I don't think they'd played more than two games together,” added Lynch. “I don't think either of them had played three games on the bounce, so getting them back together again and showing what that partnership is all about is great for us."

Larne have now scored two or more goals in eight of their last nine league matches, following up last weekend’s 4-1 victory over an in-form Glenavon with another three at a notoriously tough venue to visit.

Lynch was pleased with the reaction to his half-time team talk as Ryan scored barely 60 seconds after the restart before Bonis’ header from a wonderful Leroy Millar cross doubled their advantage six minutes later.

"I'm absolutely delighted,” he said. “It was probably a game of two halves. We were below-par in the first-half and knew at half-time that we'd maybe done things that weren't like us and played a brand and style that didn't suit us.

"We talked about it at half-time as a group, tweaked a couple of things and we looked like a different team in the second-half, so I'm delighted.