Glynn, recalled to the starting eleven after being named on the bench for their Sports Direct Premiership opener against Dungannon Swifts, picked up a nasty cut following a first-half collision with Glens defender Aaron Wightman.

Four minutes after the break, the 21-year-old – heavily-bandaged around his head to curb the bleeding – fired Lynch’s men ahead with a vicious shot across Aaron McCarey before Andy Ryan’s composed finish doubled their advantage.

They were made to sweat when Bobby Burns’ late volley brought flashbacks of the reigning champions blowing a three-goal lead against the Swifts four days prior, but they held firm to pick up an important win against likely fellow title challengers.

Micheal Glynn - bloodied and bandaged - celebrates after Larne's victory over Glentoran at The Oval, Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"The boys say they are going to hit him a bang on the head every week if that's the performance we get out of him!” said Lynch. “Great credit to him because a lesser man would have went off there.

"He has a bad gash and it was difficult to stop the blood but he wasn't going off that pitch and he epitomises what Larne Football Club is all about."

After the Dungannon devastation where they fell from 4-1 up to 4-4 inside 13 frantic minutes, Lynch says they owed everyone connected with the club a result at The Oval.

"We owed ourselves that, we owed the fans that and that is what this was about,” he added. “It was about putting Monday night right and getting back to what we've built a reputation for and I think we did that.

"In hindsight, it felt like the end of the world but when the cold light of day came in and you watched the game back, see the things we don't normally do and I do think there was an element of not getting rid of the European shackles.