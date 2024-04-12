Larne manager Tiernan Lynch provides positive Levi Ives update following Irish Cup injury

Larne's Levi Ives. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Ives was stretchered off at Windsor Park last month with the medical team initially concerned their summer recruit had suffered an ACL injury, but Lynch says it has been diagnosed as a MCL problem and the 26-year-old should be back in action for pre-season.

The ex-Cliftonville wing-back has enjoyed a superb maiden campaign at Inver Park and would have played a crucial role in the final four matches of Larne’s season as they look to retain the Gibson Cup crown they won for the first time last term.

"We thought Levi was an ACL injury and was going to be out longer term, but thankfully it's MCL and he will probably be four or five weeks,” Lynch told the club’s media channel. “More than likely his season is finished but he'll be back hopefully ready to go for pre-season."

Larne will be hoping to bounce back from a first home league defeat in 18 months to Crusaders last weekend when they welcome Cliftonville on Saturday for the pair’s third meeting in two weeks.

They currently hold a one-point advantage over Linfield in the race for Premiership glory and after only a second defeat in 34 matches, Tomas Cosgrove knows Larne’s destiny remains in their own hands.

"It's still in our hands...four wins and we'll do it and that's the only positive from the defeat to Crusaders,” he said. “The Irish Cup defeat stung a lot more...with this one I think we need to get it out of our heads straight away and get the confidence.

"You have to learn from it and deal with it and there are big characters in that changing room that will get the boys going. We need everyone to get behind us for the next four games and you don't know how much it pushes the boys on when everybody is behind us.

"The next games are four cup finals and massive games. You have to use your home advantage and we need the fans to come out in their numbers on Saturday night and cheer us on.