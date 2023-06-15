The 23-year-old was called into Michael O’Neill’s senior squad for the first time for their EURO 2024 qualifying double-header against Denmark (Friday) and Kazakhstan (Monday) following his impressive season at club level.

Bonis netted 15 Premiership goals as the Inver Reds won a first top-flight league title in their 134-year history and the qualities that the former Portadown forward showed brought back memories for Lynch of the time he worked with Andy Waterworth at Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterworth played for Ards, Lisburn Distillery, Glentoran, Linfield and Glenavon during a glittering Irish League career in which he scored 293 goals.

Lee Bonis could make his senior international debut in the coming days

He also earned a move across the water to Scottish outfit Hamilton Academical in 2008 and Bonis is being linked with a similar switch following rumours that the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Dundee are all interested in acquiring his services.

"Lee reminds me a little bit of working with Andy Waterworth when I worked with Andy at Glentoran,” said Lynch. “Andy was very similar, maybe not quite as aggressive, but very honest, hard-working, chased everything and there was an element of rawness but it was that rawness that made him.

"Then as he got older he started to become a much more composed centre-forward and I think Lee will become exactly the same. Lee will become that type of player with more confidence and learning the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a great kid. He's very honest and he doesn't pretend to be anything that he's not.

"He knows what his strengths are as a player, he is based on hard work, aggression and desire and that old football saying of chasing paper on a windy day. That's not something Lee Bonis is ashamed of.