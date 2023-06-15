News you can trust since 1737
Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says Northern Ireland call-up Lee Bonis reminds him of an Irish League great

Larne striker Lee Bonis could make his Northern Ireland debut over the coming days and club manager Tiernan Lynch says he reminds him of an Irish League great.
By Johnny Morton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 2 min read

The 23-year-old was called into Michael O’Neill’s senior squad for the first time for their EURO 2024 qualifying double-header against Denmark (Friday) and Kazakhstan (Monday) following his impressive season at club level.

Bonis netted 15 Premiership goals as the Inver Reds won a first top-flight league title in their 134-year history and the qualities that the former Portadown forward showed brought back memories for Lynch of the time he worked with Andy Waterworth at Glentoran.

Waterworth played for Ards, Lisburn Distillery, Glentoran, Linfield and Glenavon during a glittering Irish League career in which he scored 293 goals.

Lee Bonis could make his senior international debut in the coming daysLee Bonis could make his senior international debut in the coming days
He also earned a move across the water to Scottish outfit Hamilton Academical in 2008 and Bonis is being linked with a similar switch following rumours that the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Dundee are all interested in acquiring his services.

"Lee reminds me a little bit of working with Andy Waterworth when I worked with Andy at Glentoran,” said Lynch. “Andy was very similar, maybe not quite as aggressive, but very honest, hard-working, chased everything and there was an element of rawness but it was that rawness that made him.

"Then as he got older he started to become a much more composed centre-forward and I think Lee will become exactly the same. Lee will become that type of player with more confidence and learning the game.

"He's a great kid. He's very honest and he doesn't pretend to be anything that he's not.

"He knows what his strengths are as a player, he is based on hard work, aggression and desire and that old football saying of chasing paper on a windy day. That's not something Lee Bonis is ashamed of.

"You just have to look at his record last season - I think it was 20 goals and 17 assists. Normally when you get a striker that scores 20 goals they are a poacher or fox in the box, but Lee's honesty, hard work and endeavour means he not only scores goals but provides them."

