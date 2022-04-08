Larne need to stop shipping goals says Albert Watson

The Invermen play their first of five post-split games this evening when they welcome Coleraine to east Antrim with a European place firm on their minds.

But experienced campaigned Watson has warned his side that they won’t win games if they continue to ship easy goals.

The centre back was left frustrated on Larne’s last outing as they went down 3-1 at home to Ballymena United.

Larne defender Albert Watson

The big centre back was frank in his assessment that they cannot afford for that to continue if they want to take part in another European adventure this summer.

“We can’t concede goals like we have been doing,” he told the club’s Youtube channel.

“We have talked about it at length. Our main focus in training has been trying to shore up the back.

“If you look at the number of chances people create against us it’s probably the lowest, but they always seem to score.

“You can label it as them being clinical or us being unlucky, but we have to stop it.

“Until we do that we’re not going to win any game, that’s just the crux of it.

“It doesn’t give us a platform to build on.

“It’s disappointing but we just have to lift ourselves up and try and turn it around. It’s a mark of your character that in times of need you stand up and be counted.

“It’s massive that we build some sort of form going into these final games.”