After being thrusted into the Larne hot seat once again – Gary Haveron insists he will do whatever he can to help his boyhood club in the coming days and weeks.

Haveron was placed in temporary charge on Monday after the shock parting of the ways between Larne and Nathan Rooney.

24 hours later, he led the team into Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Cliftonville as Tiarnan O’Connor’s opener was cancelled out by Joe Gormley’s deflected strike.

In truth, Larne will feel they should have banked all three points after Benji Magee was denied from the spot with ten minutes remaining.

It marks the second time within a year that Haveron has accustomed first-team duties at Larne after it transpired that Rooney did not possess the necessary qualifications to lead the team into European competition.

Rooney then was reinstated as manager in May and led Larne through two rounds in Europe before the stunning news broke that he was to leave via mutual consent.

Larne host Portadown this evening in the Premiership and Haveron stated that he and the players will have to continue to do a professional job – despite the uncertainty regarding the managerial situation.

"I wouldn't say the players are immune to the changes because you build relationships with people,” he stated.

"I'm not saying the boys weren't upset when Nathan left...but what Larne Football Club has done is given these boys a livelihood.

"It's given them an opportunity to fulfil their dreams. Every young guy here wants to be a professional footballer and Larne Football Club has provided this opportunity through Kenny Bruce initially and now the new owners.

"When you work in football, it should never be lost on you how fortunate you are.

"It is a very privileged position that we can get to work in football for a living as so many people have to go out and grind and do jobs they hate.

"This is what these boys love to do...so Nick has afforded us to do that and he's given us the opportunity to stay in full-time football.

"As far as I'm concerned, whoever puts their money into football clubs are worth their weight in gold. I'm incredibly grateful as are the players. They know they have to be professional as that's what they're paid to do.”

Several names have already been touted for the job at Inver Park on a permanent basis, including the likes of Jim Magilton, Rodney McAree, Oran Kearney and Peter Lovenkrands.

However, Haveron commented that he is more than happy to lead the Inver Reds for as long as the powers-at-be at the east Antrim club need him for.

He stressed: "They never put too much pressure on or anything like that.

"They asked if I was prepared to step in in the interim and I said absolutely.

"It's a club that has given me seven or eight unbelievable years...it's a no-brainer that I can step in and be in charge of these unbelievable players.

"We are a tight group and I'm here to support them and do what I can for the club.