​Larne first-team coach Gary Haveron has highlighted Tiernan Lynch's "DNA is in everything" at Inver Park after historic week for Irish League club kicked off with welcome end to manager’s St Johstone exit talk.

Confirmation on Sunday that discussions between Lynch and the Scottish Premiership club finished with the Larne boss staying in Northern Ireland was celebrated by Haveron ahead of Thursday’s landmark UEFA Conference League clash in Norway.

Lynch has helped steer Larne from the lower stages of domestic football’s second tier to the Irish League peak with back-to-back title crowns.

This week Larne will become the first club from Northern Ireland to line out in the group stages of European competition when Lynch leads the side into an away test at Molde.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch (right) celebrating success with first-team coach Gary Haveron. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"The Gaffer's here and he's staying,” said a delighted Haveron. “Obviously the move didn't suit him for whatever reason...I didn't get into it with him, it was his decision to make and he had to decide what was the right thing for him to do.

"Only he will be able to tell you the ins and outs of it...but I'm glad he didn't take it (St Johnstone job).

"He's a massive part of this football club, his DNA is in everything, from top to bottom of the football club, so to build what he has already done is really, really important."

Despite Larne being able to retain Lynch's services, Haveron knows that further opportunities could come his way if the Inver Reds continue their success.

He added: "I hope there are more opportunities in the future for him because it will mean we will have continued to be successful, if that's the case it's a win-win for everybody.

"In football, players come and go and managers come and go, it's part of the game."

Larne jet off to Norway tomorrow after playing H&W Welders in the BetMcLean Cup this evening - and Haveron wants the Inver Reds to do the league proud.

He continued: "We want a result, a result of any sort so we can get points on the board.