Larne score eight goals past 10-man Cliftonville to move back on top in title race
The Blues defeated Crusaders on Friday night by 2-1 thanks to Daniel Finlayson’s injury-time winner – with victory pushing Linfield to the head of the Sports Direct Premiership standings by two points.
However, Larne hit back in style on Saturday evening to reclaim the upper hand in defence of the Irish League title crown.
The match in Larne also featured a last-gasp goal but, in contrast to the closing thrills of securing Linfield’s win, the strike by Chris Gallagher with 93 minutes on the clock was spectacular in execution but lacking in any drama given the 7-1 tally over 10-man Cliftonville before his long-range drive.
Gallagher was one of six Larne scorers - with Ben Wilson’s second-half penalty offering little consolation to a Cliftonville side secure in third place in the league standings and with a showpiece cup stage to come.
Andy Ryan’s hat-trick arrived alongside goals by Lee Bonis, Joe Thompson, Leroy Millar, Aaron Donnelly and Gallagher as Larne moved one point clear of Linfield and bolstered the goal difference to a lead of 16 for first over second.
Larne’s dream response to having suffered a second loss of the league campaign in the previous fixture served up another twist entering the closing three rounds of games – with the defending champions away to Glentoran on Tuesday as Linfield host Coleraine.
Bonis broke the deadlock and it was 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes off Donnelly’s slick drive.
Ryan added a double before the break then wrapped up his hat-trick across the second half before Wilson cut the deficit.
Millar and Thomson increased the margin of victory ahead of the final whistle.
Cliftonville had to play over an hour with 10 men following Ronan Hale’s dismissal for a second bookable offence before the half-hour mark with the scoreline at 2-0.
