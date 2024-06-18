Larne set for trip to Latvia after drawing RFS in first round of Champions League qualifying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premiership champions Larne are set for a summer trip to Latvia after drawing RFS in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

The Inver Reds have booked a spot in the premier European competition for the second consecutive season after successfully retaining their Gibson Cup crown, ultimately finishing five points ahead of Linfield while conceding only 21 times in 38 matches.

In last season’s maiden Champions League voyage, they were narrowly defeated by Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki in the first round after extra-time with Lee Bonis and Joe Thomson scoring at Solitude before an unfortunate own goal resulted in Tiernan Lynch’s side dropping into the Conference League.

This time, they’ll face Latvian champions RFS, who have recent experience of facing Irish League opposition after beating Linfield in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final round of Conference League qualifying in 2022.

Larne celebrate after winning the Premiership title last season. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

The first leg is scheduled to be played in Riga on July 9/10 before the second leg takes place in Larne on July 16/17 after Tuesday’s draw in Nyon.

Based on UEFA club coefficient rankings, this was the best possible outcome for the Invermen with RFS’ 8.0 rating the lowest of all five potential opponents.

Remarkably, RFS were only founded in 2016 and have since won two Latvian Higher League titles. This summer’s venture into the Champions League is only their second – they were beaten by HJK over two legs in 2022 before reaching the Conference League, finishing bottom of a group that included İstanbul Başakşehir, Fiorentina and Hearts.

If they are to suffer defeat, Larne will have the added bonus of receiving a bye straight into the third round of Conference League qualifying, which is worth at least €550,000.

Another major positive is that they’ll host Champions League football at Inver Park for the first time next month – last season’s tie was held in North Belfast – with owner Kenny Bruce set to fulfil his long-term dream after taking over the County Antrim outfit.

In October 2018, Bruce stated his desire to hear the famous anthem playing in Larne and that’s set to become a reality with chairman Gareth Clements saying at the end of last season: “When we came in, Kenny said 'underplay everything' and then we opened this stadium with a Rangers XI and he went on TV and it was the Champions League music was going to be here!

"We all just went up and said 'thanks pal!'. Thankfully we've been able to make his wish come true and if there's a man who deserves his wish to come true it's Kenny."

Clements also hailed the impact of manager Lynch, who had the initial full-time vision which has ultimately turned Larne into an Irish League powerhouse.

"He has been 100% vital - the bottom line is that it starts and stops with the gaffer,” he added. "Kenny bought into the vision that Tiernan had when we met seven years ago - he was uber professional in how he presented his dream and what that was at that time.

"That was a man who had a budget here of £300 per week - he still had this vision of full-time and he knew what it would take and look like.

"We never doubted him from that presentation he made. Obviously there are always bumps in the road and outside noise, but the relationship we have we're all as tight as a drum and long may that continue."