Larne star embracing European experience less than three years after playing in Northern Ireland's fourth-tier

After enjoying a dream first senior outing for Larne, Josh Kee admits he’s relishing an opportunity to play on the European stage this summer – something which comes less than three years on from plying his trade in Northern Ireland’s fourth-tier.

The 22-year-old moved from Intermediate outfit Maiden City to Championship side H&W Welders in January 2023 and an extended period of fine form has now earned Kee a shot at full-time football with the Inver Reds.

Kee joined Larne in January alongside Welders team-mate Tiarnan O’Connor before being loaned back for the remainder of last season, netting nine league goals for a team managed by his father Paul.

He was part of a Larne side that travelled to Hong Kong for the Soccer Sevens tournament last month, but got a first taste of the senior environment on Tuesday evening as Nathan Rooney’s men kicked off their pre-season schedule by drawing 2-2 with TNS.

Kee made an immediate impact by scoring and providing an assist for newcomer Dan Bent and will be hoping to do the same in Europe next month when Larne face Latvian outfit FK Auda in the Conference League’s first qualifying round.

It’ll mark the latest step in Kee’s rapid rise and the midfielder admits he’s loving every moment of being at Larne.

"They'll be very good,” Kee told the club’s media channel on their European opponents. “The boys were saying they played Riga (RFS) last season and they were excellent so we'll be playing another good team in Europe.

"Every team is going to be tough and we have to be up for it. It'll be a great test and we'll have to go there with a game plan but we're really looking forward to testing ourselves against these top European sides.

"It'll be an excellent opportunity. Two-and-a-half years ago I was playing in Intermediate football, the fourth-tier in Northern Ireland, now nearly three years later we're going into Europe.

"It's a big jump and something I'm relishing. I love being about the club and this European experience will be excellent for me."

Larne’s preparations for their European tie will continue on Saturday when they travel to Scotland for a fixture against Stranraer before facing Premiership newcomers Falkirk in a behind-closed-doors match on Monday.

Kee enjoyed his first run out against TNS, the reigning Welsh champions who signed former Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson earlier this week, and feels he’s coming up to speed quickly with Rooney’s system.

"TNS always win the Welsh league and we knew what we were coming into,” he added. “I knew I had to try and make an impact coming on and getting a goal and an assist, I really enjoyed it.

"You're finding out about different things like the system - we've only been in just over a week and it's all coming together.

"When I came in January it was good for that settling in period. I said to the Welders that I wanted to finish off the season with them.

"With Larne loaning me back it was good for all parties.