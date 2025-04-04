Larne star hailed as 'the best one-on-one defender I've ever worked with' hasn't made decision on future with contract set to expire this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While this season has brought its difficulties for Shaun Want with a hectic fixture schedule meaning he hasn’t been able to travel back to Scotland to see his newborn baby as often as he’d like, the defender has embraced racking up more appearances than ever before.

Having recovered from injury issues which limited his involvement last term, Want has played more than 40 times across all competitions during the current campaign, including in Larne’s historic Conference League adventure.

The 28-year-old has been a top performer at Inver Park since arriving from Hamilton, winning two consecutive Premiership titles and formed part of a Larne defence that conceded only 43 goals in 78 league matches across back-to-back title-winning seasons.

European commitments have placed unique pressures on Gary Haveron’s side, who played 14 league matches across February and March with Want starting in 12 of them.

Larne's Shaun Want in action against Dungannon Swifts earlier this season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

A run like that not only brings physical challenges, but an extended stretch of two matches per week has also hampered Want’s ability to make consistent trips across the Irish Sea to spend time with family.

"It has been difficult,” Want reflected. “I just had my first baby five months ago and since then I couldn't even tell you how many matches we've played.

"At the same time, this is what we signed up for - we wanted to qualify for Europe and as much as it's difficult you just have to accept that it's your job.

"It's good when you get a couple of days off, get time with your family, time to recharge and then you're back to work.

"As much as it has been difficult I've enjoyed this season...it's probably the most amount of games I've played in one season so I'm relishing it."

Want’s contract is set to expire this summer and when asked if any decision has been made on his future, he replied: "I haven't yet.

"I'm waiting to see what comes up in the summer and I'm focusing on my football just now."

Want still has a key role to play as Larne look to make their way back to the European stage, either by finishing second in the Premiership or through the play-offs, and Haveron praised the impact he has had over three years in Northern Ireland.

"Shaun has played more games this season than he ever has before and it's testament to how he looks after himself and how professional he is,” said Haveron. “He's an absolute credit to the football club.

"He has been fantastic since the day he walked into this club.

"He's the best one-on-one defender I've ever worked with. He's incredible in those situations and absolutely immense.

"He's a great lad to have around the group.

"We've a whole group of players that have worked so hard for this season, worked so hard for European qualification and to be in the position we are.

"We're still fighting and we want automatic qualification...we're used to expectation and pressure, you have to embrace it.