Larne star has 'won a lot of hearts over' after making fine start to life with Irish League club

Larne manager Nathan Rooney believes summer signing Dan Bent has “won a lot of hearts over” after his fine start to life with the Inver Reds.

The Gibraltar international previously worked under Rooney at Bruno's Magpies and having joined his former boss in the Irish League, Bent has been a star of Larne’s dramatic run to the Conference League’s third qualifying round.

For the second consecutive tie, Larne came out on the right side of a penalty shootout, edging past Prishtina in Kosovo on Thursday evening.

Rooney’s men fell behind early on as Gjelbrim Taipi fired the hosts ahead, but Bent struck back by scoring his first goal for the County Antrim outfit.

Dan Bent celebrates scoring Larne's equaliser in Kosovo. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

The 29-year-old also successfully converted his spot-kick – as did Tiarnan O’Connor, Sean Graham, goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and Aaron Donnelly in a 5-4 triumph.

Bent has played every minute of Larne’s European run against FK Auda and Prishtina, and will likely have a crucial role once again when they take on Portuguese outfit Santa Clara next week.

"He scored a couple in pre-season,” Rooney told the club’s media channel. “He came in really sharp and I think he's really won a lot of hearts over, especially in the dressing room.

"He has been a great player for me in the past...his running, his heart and his arriving in the box is something that we needed."

Ferguson was once again Larne’s penalty hero, not only stepping up to score his own but also produced a decisive save to deny Ramiz Bytyqi’s effort which secured progression.

It was a repeat from two weeks ago when the Scottish star stopped two Auda spot-kicks and his heroics have helped Larne bank over £1million from another dream European run.

"It's the same thing as last week,” added Rooney. “There were two or three key moments which I keep speaking about, especially when you're not quite getting control of the game.

