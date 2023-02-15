A Paul O’Neill penalty put the Inver Park side ahead minutes into the second-half before Joe Thomson and Ryan’s maiden strike secured the victory at Stangmore Park.

It keeps Tiernan Lynch’s men top of the Danske Bank Premiership on goal difference and Ryan, who signed from Scottish outfit Hamilton in January, was pleased to get off the mark.

"When you're a striker coming to a new club you always want to get that goal as early as possible, so it was good to get that tonight,” he told Larne’s YouTube channel.

Larne's Andy Ryan scored his first goal for the club last night

"I've enjoyed (my time at Larne so far). A big part of that has been the boys because they've been very welcoming - it feels as though I've been here for longer than what I have. I've settled in well and am enjoying my football."

Larne couldn’t break through Dungannon’s defence in the first-half but scoring so soon after half-time allowed them more freedom.

It’s the second consecutive game in which they have scored three goals following Friday’s 3-0 home victory over Glenavon while goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson kept his 16th clean sheet in 27 league matches.

Ryan and his teammates knew the performance wasn’t good enough in the first period but the 28-year-old says winning is all that matters as they try to hold on for a first league crown.

"Between now and the end of the season the most important thing is the three points, so we came here and got the job done,” he added.

"There were a few words at half time. I don't think the gaffer needed to say much - we knew ourselves that it was nowhere near good enough in the first half and we got the reaction in the second half and it was much better.

