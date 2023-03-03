With the match looking like it was heading towards extra-time, Ryan latched on to a Lee Bonis through ball in the dying moments to book their spot in the semi-finals and break Welders hearts.

​As expected, Tiernan Lynch’s men had the majority of possession in the first-half but the Welders stood strong through goalkeeper Michael Argyrides, who made a couple of stunning saves to keep his side in the contest.

Ryan was at the centre of everything for Larne and his smart flick from close range looked destined for the net when Argyrides – fresh off being named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month earlier in the day – reacted quickly to keep the Inver Park side at bay.

Larne's match winner Andy Ryan

After some smart build-up play from the Premiership leaders in the 41st minute, Ryan squared the ball across goal to strike partner Paul O’Neill who, with an empty net glaring and only a few yards out, couldn’t convert a golden opportunity to release the pressure as they headed into half-time goalless.

Special mention must go to the Welders defensive unit, led by Kyle Owens – the younger brother of three-time Irish Cup winner, Jordan – who withstood a barrage of pressure from their full-time opponents.

Larne – without talisman Leroy Millar – started the second-half slowly and should have been punished when Matthew Ferguson played Michael McLellan in on goal, only for Rohan Ferguson to make a good save with his feet and from the resulting corner, Owens had his header cleared off the line by Joe Thomson.

Welders duo Jack Kinner and Jonny Frazer – both sources of creativity – were having a huge impact and it was testament to their quality that Lynch sent on Fuad Sule and Bonis.

It was fitting that if Larne were to find a winner that it would be Ryan, scoring for a fifth match in a row, after a moment of quality from Bonis, controlling the ball on the halfway line before sending the Scot through.