The 16-year-old was introduced off the bench in the 80th minute with Lee Bonis’ hat-trick and an Andy Ryan brace putting the tie to bed, setting up a home quarter-final clash against Newington, who use Larne’s Inver Park as their own base.

Simpson is part of the club’s Scholarship Programme, which was set up in 2018 in partnership with the Steven Gerrard Academy to allow players aged between 16-18 to combine education with professional training.

Dylan Sloan, who has been linked with a move across the water after impressing, progressed through the same programme into Larne’s first team and Simpson will be looking to follow in his footsteps.

James Simpson made his senior Larne debut during Saturday's 5-0 Irish Cup victory over Glenavon. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"It was a great feeling to get on and I tried to keep it simple and play my way into the game,” he told the club’s media channel. "Last night (Friday) Andy Mitchell said there was a chance I could be involved and I got a message this morning that I was in the squad and I was buzzing.

"When Gary (Haveron, first team coach) and Tiernan (Lynch, manager) said I was going on I was nervous at first, but I played my way into the game and I'm glad I got on."

Simpson previously spent time in Linfield’s academy, where he was called up to Northern Ireland’s U16 squad for a development tournament in Poland earlier this year, before linking back up with his hometown club ahead of the current season.

Former Portadown league title winner Keith O’Hara and Andy Mitchell, who is still playing in the top-flight for Carrick Rangers, are two driving forces behind Larne’s scholarship team and have had important roles to play in Simpson’s development in recent months.

"They are two of the best coaches I've ever had,” he added. “They've played at the highest level and know what it takes. They drill that into us.

"I live in Larne, played for Larne when I was younger, have came back this year and one of my goals was to play for the first team, so I'm glad I've achieved that. It (playing for your hometown team) is satisfying. I come and watch the matches and to play myself is great.

"Coming in, doing your education, training, being in the gym is great. If you're wanting to become a footballer it's the best thing out there and doing your education on the side as well to give you a back-up.

"I will use this as motivation to keep going and hopefully make it a regular thing over the coming years at the club."

First team coach Gary Haveron was delighted to be able to give another one of their talented youngsters a first team opportunity.

"It was fantastic to see James coming on,” he said. “He's been one of a number of kids that has been knocking on the door and training with us recently.