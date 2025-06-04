Larne teenager reflects on 'proud moment' after signing first professional contract

Larne teenager Logan Graham admits signing his first professional contract is a “proud moment” and the young defender now wants to kick on at Inver Park.

The 18-year-old made his Premiership debut during the 2023/24 season and starred as Larne’s U18s were crowned NIFL Academy League champions, earning them qualification for the UEFA Youth League this summer.

Graham previously spent time in Glentoran’s academy and returned to hometown club Larne in 2023 after graduating from the Irish FA’s JD Academy.

The centre-back helped the County Antrim outfit seal Harry Cavan Youth Cup glory for just the second time in their history last year and is keen to continue learning from his senior team-mates after signing a maiden professional deal.

Logan Graham with Keith O'Hara after signing a first professional contract at Larne. (Photo by Larne FC)

“It’s a proud moment to sign my first professional contract and it feels a bit more special that it is with my hometown club,” said Graham. “When I first joined the academy all of those years ago, it’s something that you dream about but to have it happen, it’s just a really great feeling for both me and my family.

“Now that it is signed, I’m excited to get back in for pre-season and be in and around everyone again.

"I can’t wait to challenge and push myself again the rest of the first-team squad to see what I can learn from them on a daily basis.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to impress and be apart of some first-team squads throughout the campaign.”

Graham joins the likes of Dylan Sloan and Matty Lusty in progressing through Larne’s scholarship programme into the senior ranks and Keith O’Hara says this new contract is a deserved reward.

“It’s fantastic to see another young player complete the pathway from the Scholarship Programme to the first-team,” said former Portadown star O’Hara, who is Larne’s Head of Scholarship. “For Logan, it’s very much deserved.

"The effort and commitment that he has shown since joining the Scholarship Programme has led to this reward today and I’m so pleased to see him get this opportunity.