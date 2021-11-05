Larne to keep looking forward to achieve season goals

The Inver Park outfit have had to settle for draws against Linfield and Glentoran in their last two home games having been pegged back late on in those games.

Herron, who headed Larne in front against the Glens in midweek, however says they have to put those disappointments behind as they welcome Crusaders to Inver tonight.

“As disappointing as it is to draw those games, we just have to keep looking forward,” he told the club website.

John Herron celebrates his goal against Glentoran

“We maybe would have lost those types of games last year, but where we want to get to and what we want to achieve we need to go and win those games.

“It’s been a big week for us, we have to keep churning out performances individually and as a group.

“We want to compete in the league and these are big games that we need to step up in to get big performances and results.

“We always know it will be tough against Crusaders. We owe them one as well as they beat us down there earlier this season.