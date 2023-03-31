​It has been an unavoidable outcome of changing the Irish League landscape by transforming Larne from struggling in the second tier to serious players striving for silverware at the top table.

The latest leap forward could arrive tonight as semi-final victory over Ballymena United at Seaview would push Premiership leaders Larne one step closer to securing a landmark league-and-cup double.

Many on the outside looking in force Larne to live in a strange space in which progress always comes with a price tag attached that demands everything due to the riches but values little achieved along the way.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

It must be hard to silence that external noise when any gains in the journey are dismissed as the inevitable outcome of a financial advantage and no destination can ever satisfy.

However, internally, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is simply happy to maintain momentum by trusting in the process and a full faith the most coveted rewards can come from that least celebrated dedication towards a daily grind.

"The feeling is one of excitement...it is a tie we are looking forward to and the big thing is to embrace these challenges,” said Lynch ahead of tackling Ballymena United. "Anyone saying they don't feel some sort of nervous energy going into big games is telling lies for me...but the key is to enjoy occasions like this, an Irish Cup semi-final.

"The big message to our players from within the coaching team is that you as a group have worked so hard every day and all season long for the shot at nights like Friday.

"So, we have to look forward to these occasions.

"No-one knows the outcome of any match so all we can do is trust in our work and carry out the gameplan put in place.

"No side has the right to win any single game, never mind any trophy.

"But if you're asking me should this club be in title races then I'll say 'absolutely 100 per cent'.

"If you're asking me should this club be in the latter stages of competitions then I'll say 'absolutely 100 per cent'.

"But football is littered with examples of teams not winning games people think they should.

"So our approach every single time must always be that belief in doing what we do week in, week out and then trust opportunities will come off the back of that commitment.

"The semi-final must be viewed like every fixture as just another game in terms of how we prepare for this in the same way as the previous match and the one after Friday.

"We do not focus on potential rewards or the prize, it is only about the game in front.

"But that does not mean we should not enjoy what that work has led to for the club.

"At the semi-final stage of last year's Irish Cup we were looking on with envy at the four clubs left.