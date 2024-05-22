Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Hastings admits he’s “so proud” to have signed a first professional contract with hometown club Larne after firing them to Harry Cavan Youth Cup glory last season.

The 18-year-old scored 36 goals across competitions at U18 and U20 level in 2023/24, including the winning strike as the Inver Reds defeated Crusaders in the showpiece final at Windsor Park, marking Larne’s first competition success in 46 years.

He made his senior debut against Crumlin United in the Irish Cup in January 2023 and registered a maiden Premiership appearance in the final game of last season, coming off the bench as Tiernan Lynch’s side celebrated back-to-back league titles in style by beating Coleraine 5-0.

Hastings was also part of the Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys team that lifted the Centenary Shield with the striker netting in their victory over England on route to glory.

Jack Hastings prepares to lift the Harry Cavan Youth Cup. PIC: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

His goalscoring form hasn’t gone unnoticed across the water with Football Insider reporting in December that the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace and Leeds United were all interested in acquiring his services and that’s likely to intensity after a stellar campaign.

“I’ve worked really hard to achieve this [professional deal] over the past two years and I’m so proud to have come down today with my mum and dad to have signed the contract – it was unbelievable,” Hastings told the club’s website. “Being a local boy from Larne, it feels that bit more special that I play for my hometown team and I love that aspect of it.

"Whenever I got the opportunity to play against Coleraine last month, I had young kids coming up to me after the game and I found that amazing, it’s a real honour to represent this club and the town.

