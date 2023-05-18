With celebrations still fresh from a first Irish League title triumph in the club’s 134-year history – and Champions League qualification an added reward - Larne must now nominate by June 2 an alternative venue for European home fixtures across this summer.

A statement released by Larne officials declared “Inver Park’s synthetic surface has failed one element of the required FIFA Pro Standard pitch test”.

Larne officials have informed supporters “we will work with you to make it as easy as possible to attend our home legs in July” and “discussions have already begun around extra transport for home legs”.

Larne fans celebrate Irish League title glory at Inver Park

“When our 4G playing surface was installed back in 2018, the pitch had an expected lifespan of 5-7 years,” said Larne general manager Niall Curneen. “Despite still being considered a top-quality surface for NIFL Premiership and all domestic fixtures, we have unfortunately fallen just short of the increasingly high criteria imposed by FIFA.

“The experts advising us through this process have described us as being ‘victims of our own success’ in that while Inver Park has become such a fantastic community hub which is used seven days per week, this has unfortunately accelerated the wear and tear which has led to the situation we find ourselves in today.

“As a club, we are and will always be for the town but will learn from this situation and take the advice provided to shape our future use of facilities.

"As part of that, we will now begin the process of exploring the possibility of replacing the surface within the next 12 months.

“This once again highlights the need for more sporting facilities around the town, outside of the two artificial pitches funded by the club over the past five years.