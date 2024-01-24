Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cosgrove, just like he did in the 2021/22 showpiece decider against the Blues, scored the winning goal as Tiernan Lynch’s side secured a fourth consecutive Co Antrim Shield crown, marking just the third time in history that feat has been achieved with Linfield doing it twice, once between 1931/32-1934/35 and again under legendary manager Roy Coyle in the 1980s.

Larne picked up their maiden Premiership title last season, dethroning David Healy’s men, and the pair are once again fighting it out for the Gibson Cup this term with only four points separating them heading into the final 12 matches.

Cosgrove is the only Inver Reds star that started in each of the four Co Antrim successes – Mark Randall was also involved in all four squads – adding to the four consecutive League Cup crowns he won during his time at Cliftonville.

Tomas Cosgrove celebrates scoring what turned out to be Larne's winning goal against Glentoran. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

With more trophies to win, it’s not easy for Cosgrove to sit back and soak in the magnitude of what has been achieved so far during his career, rather saving those reflections for when he hangs up his boots.

"You don't really think about it to be honest,” he said. "My wee boy was out there with me tonight so it's good for situations like that and he's at the age where he enjoys it now.

"Maybe when I finish playing I'll look back at what I won and show that I used to be able to kick a ball a bit. I'll show them a medal or two, but until then I don't really think about it.

"Linfield are the stepping stone of everything that happens in the Irish League - you want to catch them.

"They've done it for years on end and that's what we're here for. Tiernan always says you want to cement a legacy...you don't just want to be a one-season wonder and disappear.

"I remember at Cliftonville we didn't strengthen enough when we should have and we kind of faded away, now they're coming back into it. It's how long it takes to get back to the top.

"You see with Glentoran that money doesn't buy you everything and we've a good core of players here. We want to be there with Linfield every year. They are the team to catch every year and if you're there with them you're going to win things.

Larne will now hope that, just like last season, winning the first available trophy of the campaign can help be the springboard which propels them on to even greater things.

"I think so (it has given us a lift previously). "Maybe not the first year because it wasn't really like a final, it was weird to play in, but the second year against Linfield with a big crowd I think gave us a lift that we could be here and you want to be in these sort of games.

"Everyone always wants to win the final, I don't care what anyone says - look at the crowd Glentoran brought here tonight.