​Bonis will get the plaudits for his 39th minute opener, but it was superb work from Sean Graham that laid the ball on a plate for the forward, splitting the Glens defence with a pinpoint pass.

Ryan then converted a free-kick which he won in the 64th minute, curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner and Bonis secured all three points with his 50th goal for Larne, finishing beyond an oncoming Aaron McCarey.

Ex-Portadown ace Bonis looked sharp from the start and almost found a breakthrough after just nine minutes, shrugging Luke McCullough off the ball before firing a vicious shot which bounced back off the woodwork.

Larne’s Andy Ryan celebrates after scoring a free kick to make it 2-0. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Glentoran’s best chance of the first-half fell to Daire O’Connor – fresh off scoring a first senior hat-trick in last weekend’s 8-2 demolition of Newry City – who weaved his way inside and unleashed an effort that required a superb diving save from Rohan Ferguson.

Larne came close once again just after the half-hour mark as Dylan Sloan, who was one of two changes from their win at Ballymena United, whipped in an inviting free-kick delivery which Bonis failed to get enough contact on, but the 24-year-old didn’t make the same mistake moments later, firing beyond McCarey.

Strike partner Ryan came close to adding a second before the break, cutting through the Glens defence and was only denied by a timely intervention from Johnny Russell.

David Fisher, who had scored nine goals in his last seven matches prior to Friday evening, tried his luck on the stroke of half-time but his effort sailed harmlessly high over Ferguson’s crossbar.

The visitors started the second-half brightly in their search for an equaliser as Junior skipped past a Chris Gallagher challenge before driving into the box, but Ro-Shaun Williams cleared the danger.

Ryan could have doubled Larne’s advantage in the 59th minute, cutting across Marcus Kane to receive Graham’s cross before uncharacteristically blazing his attempt from close range over the crossbar.

However, the Scottish ace more than made up for it by climbing off the floor to fire a free-kick from the edge of the box past McCarey, who was left rooted to the spot.

Bonis’ landmark club moment came in the 72nd minute as he kept his cool to cap off another impressive performance from Tiernan Lynch’s side.

It means Larne’s incredible home run continues – they haven’t lost a league match at Inver Park since November 2022 – while the County Antrim outfit are unbeaten in the Premiership since losing 1-0 to Loughgall in September.