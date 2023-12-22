​Andy Ryan is heading into the festive fixture run determined to keep on delivering for Larne – even if he prefers to extend goodwill to all team-mates over individual plaudits.

In-form Andy Ryan after scoring for Larne recently against Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

​Having recovered recently from injury, Ryan is enjoying plenty of pre-Christmas cheer in front of goal thanks to bagging a brace at Crusaders in Larne’s most recent Premiership win plus also finding the net against both Glentoran and Glenavon at Inver Park.

Tonight Loughgall make the trip to Larne and Ryan is relishing the opportunity for the defending league champions to push on as a collective.

“I always knew it was going to take a few weeks to get back to full fitness and sharpness after being out for a period of time,” said Ryan on the official Larne club social media platforms. “I’ve said this before – the goals are an added bonus.

"The main thing is we get three points and continue this momentum.

"It doesn’t matter what striker plays…we’ve got three or four really good strikers at this club.

“The other really good thing is that it’s not just it has to be the front two, there’s goals all over the pitch.

"That’s always good to have in your team and squad.

"We know that if we don’t perform to the best of our ability there’s people there itching and waiting to take your place.

"So it’s up to us to continue that but if there’s an injury or someone has to come in then there’s a more than likeable replacement...everyone plays for each other.