All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Larne's in-form Andy Ryan highlights team gains over goal run before festive test with Loughgall

​Andy Ryan is heading into the festive fixture run determined to keep on delivering for Larne – even if he prefers to extend goodwill to all team-mates over individual plaudits.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:37 GMT
In-form Andy Ryan after scoring for Larne recently against Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)In-form Andy Ryan after scoring for Larne recently against Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)
In-form Andy Ryan after scoring for Larne recently against Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

​Having recovered recently from injury, Ryan is enjoying plenty of pre-Christmas cheer in front of goal thanks to bagging a brace at Crusaders in Larne’s most recent Premiership win plus also finding the net against both Glentoran and Glenavon at Inver Park.

Tonight Loughgall make the trip to Larne and Ryan is relishing the opportunity for the defending league champions to push on as a collective.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I always knew it was going to take a few weeks to get back to full fitness and sharpness after being out for a period of time,” said Ryan on the official Larne club social media platforms. “I’ve said this before – the goals are an added bonus.

"The main thing is we get three points and continue this momentum.

"It doesn’t matter what striker plays…we’ve got three or four really good strikers at this club.

“The other really good thing is that it’s not just it has to be the front two, there’s goals all over the pitch.

"That’s always good to have in your team and squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We know that if we don’t perform to the best of our ability there’s people there itching and waiting to take your place.

"So it’s up to us to continue that but if there’s an injury or someone has to come in then there’s a more than likeable replacement...everyone plays for each other.

"We take it each game as it comes...we want to keep building this platform that we’re on.”

Related topics:LarneLoughgallPremiershipGlentoranGlenavon