Larne's Premiership opener with Coleraine switched
Larne's opening Danske Bank Premiership fixture against Coleraine has been brought forward to the Friday evening.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:28 pm
The Inver Park outfit were due to kick off the new campaign at home against the Bannsiders on Saturday 28 August, but they will now face off the night before.
Oran Kearney's men will make the trip to Larne for a 7.45pm kick off.
Portadown will also entertain Glenavon at Shamrock Park on Friday 27 August.
The remaining four fixtures - Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran, Linfield v Crusaders and Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United - will be played at 3pm on the Saturday