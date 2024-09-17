Larne's Premiership title defence suffers another early setback as Inver Reds held to goalless draw by Glenavon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reigning Premiership champions Larne were held to a goalless draw by Glenavon at Mourneview Park as their Gibson Cup title defence suffered another early setback.

Fresh off their first win of the season after beating what will likely be closest title challengers Linfield on Saturday, Tiernan Lynch continued the juggling act ahead of what is a busy Larne schedule as Chris Gallagher and Levi Ives replaced Dylan Sloan and George Marsh in the starting line-up while Glenavon were hit with further injury woes with James Doona and Keith Ward both absent from the side which defeated Crusaders.

After a quiet start where neither side could generate clear opportunities, Inver Reds striker Matty Lusty, who played a key role in Conor McKendry’s weekend Windsor winner, had the first meaningful chance, crashing his shot back off the crossbar following a well-worked free-kick.

Lusty was again involved four minutes later, helping set up Sean Graham, but Glenavon goalkeeper Gareth Deane was able to easily deal with the effort before Gallagher fired inches over.

Glenavon's Barney McKeown and Larne's Matty Lusty. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

Ten minutes after the break, Larne’s European hero – and last season’s Premiership Golden Boot winner – Andy Ryan looked to have further added to this term’s tally, only for his header to be deflected wide for a corner.

Glenavon had an opportunity to put the visitors under pressure as David McDaid’s fine control in the box from a Jack Malone free-kick allowed him to get ahead of Rohan Ferguson, but Gallagher was able to recover and deny the former Inver forward.

Recent recruit Ryan Nolan tried his luck from distance – an effort which was comfortably saved by Deane – before Lynch looked to his bench, introducing Sloan and Mark Randall in search of fresh attacking impetus.

Just when it looked like Larne had found a late winner through substitute Paul O’Neill, Deane made yet another incredible stop – which has been a trademark of his season to date – to keep the score level.