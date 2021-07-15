Larne’s Tiernan Lynch calls for cool heads on big European night at Inver Park

Fans will watch a first European home tie in club history when Larne host Bala Town aiming to protect a 1-0 first-leg lead.

And Lynch wants to maximise the home advantage for the Europa Conference League first-round test - calling the fans’ role ‘massive’ on what he considers a ‘momentous’ occasion for the Premiership club.

“We talk about it week in, week out...they are definitely our 12th man,” said Lynch on the official club social media platforms. “Nothing will give us more pleasure than going out in front of our supporters on Thursday and hearing that Inver roar and hearing them get behind the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch. Pic by Pacemaker.

“It makes a massive difference to our players.

“It’s always that old cliche that you play the game and not the occasion.

“It’s important and something we’ve tried to do a lot on any of those big occasions.

“We concentrate on what we have to do...we have to remain very calm and calculated and make sure we take care of our football.

“There’s always an excitement about what we do, the players are all keen to get out on the pitch and keen to show our home fans what they are all about.

“It’s a momentous occasion but there’s got to be focus and concentration.

“We have to enjoy the experience...our first European occasion at home in front of our own fans.

“As far as we’re concerned it’s 0-0 and we’re starting again.

“Bala are a good side, there’s a lot of quality... a lot of experience, a lot of height and they’re dangerous.

“We know we can’t take our eye off the ball.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.