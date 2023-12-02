​Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is hoping for some December delight after a dream November run which featured league wins over Cliftonville, Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Having recorded a perfect return over top-six ​rivals, the defending Premiership champions now visit joint-bottom Ballymena United with words of warning from Lynch over the importance of maintaining momentum and standards.

"November's a waste of time if you don't carry it into December,” said Lynch on the official Larne social media platforms. “There's an element of that it's easier to get up for so-called big games of your Blues (Linfield) and your Glens (Glentoran) and your Cliftonvilles and your Coleraines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But I think the big thing for us now is making sure we control what we can control and that Ballymena will get the exact same respect as what every team got (in November).

"And it's our job now to go and deliver."

Lynch celebrated November’s run of results in the aftermath of capping it off by beating Glentoran.

"I'm absolutely delighted...a great month for us,” said Lynch following that 2-1 win. "It probably wasn't our best performance (v Glentoran), I think it's been four really tough games now during this month.