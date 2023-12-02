Larne's Tiernan Lynch firm 'November's a waste of time if you don't carry it into December'
Having recorded a perfect return over top-six rivals, the defending Premiership champions now visit joint-bottom Ballymena United with words of warning from Lynch over the importance of maintaining momentum and standards.
"November's a waste of time if you don't carry it into December,” said Lynch on the official Larne social media platforms. “There's an element of that it's easier to get up for so-called big games of your Blues (Linfield) and your Glens (Glentoran) and your Cliftonvilles and your Coleraines.
"But I think the big thing for us now is making sure we control what we can control and that Ballymena will get the exact same respect as what every team got (in November).
"And it's our job now to go and deliver."
Lynch celebrated November’s run of results in the aftermath of capping it off by beating Glentoran.
"I'm absolutely delighted...a great month for us,” said Lynch following that 2-1 win. "It probably wasn't our best performance (v Glentoran), I think it's been four really tough games now during this month.
"It probably took a toll the longer that game went on (so) the credit we do have to give is the character we showed and how we rolled our sleeves up. We ended up turning it into a little bit of a battle instead of playing our football...but that's just part and parcel.”