League wins over Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers mean they are in pole position to win a first ever top-flight title while Larne also knocked Linfield out of the Irish Cup in an unbeaten month.

Collecting the award for a fifth time, Lynch said: “It’s an honour to collect this award. I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors Reavey Solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the award isn’t just about me. It’s an award won by all the staff and the players.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch

“Thankfully, things like individual awards don't phase me. I’m not the sort of person to get carried away. Sometimes I get very low after a defeat, but I never get carried away after success.

“We will keep our cool and focus on the games ahead, because there is still plenty of football to be played.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad