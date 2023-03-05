Larne's Tiernan Lynch named NIFWA Manager of the Month for February
Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has been named February’s NIFWA Manager of the Month after guiding the Inver Park side to a six-point lead at the Danske Bank Premiership summit.
League wins over Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers mean they are in pole position to win a first ever top-flight title while Larne also knocked Linfield out of the Irish Cup in an unbeaten month.
Collecting the award for a fifth time, Lynch said: “It’s an honour to collect this award. I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors Reavey Solicitors.
“However, the award isn’t just about me. It’s an award won by all the staff and the players.
“Thankfully, things like individual awards don't phase me. I’m not the sort of person to get carried away. Sometimes I get very low after a defeat, but I never get carried away after success.
“We will keep our cool and focus on the games ahead, because there is still plenty of football to be played.”
Larne progressed to the Irish Cup semi-finals on Friday evening after a narrow 1-0 win over Championship outfit H&W Welders and will be back in action on Tuesday in a crunch league clash at home to Linfield.