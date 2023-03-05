News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Larne's Tiernan Lynch named NIFWA Manager of the Month for February

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has been named February’s NIFWA Manager of the Month after guiding the Inver Park side to a six-point lead at the Danske Bank Premiership summit.

By Johnny Morton
28 minutes ago - 1 min read

League wins over Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers mean they are in pole position to win a first ever top-flight title while Larne also knocked Linfield out of the Irish Cup in an unbeaten month.

Collecting the award for a fifth time, Lynch said: “It’s an honour to collect this award. I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors Reavey Solicitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, the award isn’t just about me. It’s an award won by all the staff and the players.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch
Larne manager Tiernan Lynch
Larne manager Tiernan Lynch
Most Popular

“Thankfully, things like individual awards don't phase me. I’m not the sort of person to get carried away. Sometimes I get very low after a defeat, but I never get carried away after success.

“We will keep our cool and focus on the games ahead, because there is still plenty of football to be played.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Larne progressed to the Irish Cup semi-finals on Friday evening after a narrow 1-0 win over Championship outfit H&W Welders and will be back in action on Tuesday in a crunch league clash at home to Linfield.

Tiernan LynchLarneCarrick RangersLinfield