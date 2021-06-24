Last season was unacceptable for Dungannon says new boy Joe McCready

McCready, who had a previous spell with the Swifts ten years ago, feels his new side need to be looking at mid-table at least after a disappointing season last time out.

Dungannon found themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table last season, and the 30-year-old said that is not good enough for a club of their stature.

Boss Dean Shiels has started to rebuild the side after taking over from Kris Lindsay with McCready the seventh recruit of a busy transfer window, and the former Institute and Ballymena United man is raring to go.

Dean Shiels with new signing Joe McCready

“Last season was unacceptable for a club like Dungannon who should be pushing for mid-table finishes at least, and Dean won’t accept anything less than that.

"Dean has recruited well and looks to play football the right way and that, I think, is what sold it to me in the end. I just can’t wait to get started!

“I’m thrilled to be signing again for Dungannon!

"It was a fast process – Dean (Shiels) only contacted me a couple of days ago but I’m happy it was sorted out without any hassle.

"I had a frustrating time at Ballymena with the lack of game time and that was my main priority – to get more game time and start enjoying my football again.

"Dean’s vision for Dungannon appealed to me and hopefully I can help in anyway I can to achieve that."

Shiels feels McCready is another quality addition to his squad and will help them in the final third of the pitch.

“Joe is a brilliant signing for us, he will give us that extra bit of quality up top that we were lacking last season," he said.

"He is a player that I have admired for a long time, technically very good and he will suit the way we want to play.

"He has the hunger and the desire to play and score goals and I feel his ability is right up there with some of the top attackers in the league.”

