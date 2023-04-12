Tiernan Lynch’s side now require merely one point from their three remaining games to be crowned champions for the first time in the club’s history.

It wasn’t a Big Two derby that will live long in the memory. Obviously, the result at Solitude 24 hours earlier, when Larne defeated Cliftonville, had a telling effect.

David Healy insisted his boys wouldn’t give up the title lightly – they have lifted the Gibson Cup for the past four years – but it could all be done and dusted on Friday night when champions-elect Larne visit Crusaders.

Glentoran's Bobby Burns celebrates his late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park in Belfast.

It started so well for the Blues with Sam Roscoe heading them into a first-half lead – an advantage they held until 91 minutes when Burns levelled.

The Blues roared from the traps and really should have been ahead on 50 seconds.

Alert Joel Cooper sent Kirk Millar racing down the right and when he sent in a low delivery, Chris McKee attempted a cheeky back-flick, which flew into the hands of Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

Seconds later, there was an opportunity at the other end only for Hrvoje Plum to blast a 25-yard free kick over the crossbar.

Samuel Roscoe-Byrne scored the opening goal against Glentoran in the 1-1 draw at Windsor Park.

Tempers began to fray, with tackles flying in and referee Tony Clarke was called into action, booking Plum for a late challenge on Stephen Fallon and then Mulgrew, who flattened young defender Harry Murphy, son of former Linfield legend Darren.

After a period of possession, the Glens almost undid all their good work with Kirk Millar latching on to Devlin’s wayward pass, but the little winger couldn’t find the unmarked Chris McKee darting through the middle.

The Blues suddenly sprung into life with Fallon cutting in from the left to force McCarey into a smart save. Then, Matty Clarke’s cross from the left fell to Millar on the edge of the six-yard box and, as he pulled the trigger, James Singleton came in with a goal-saving block.

But the danger wasn’t over – the Blues forged ahead form the resulting corner kick.

Linfield manager David Healy gestures during the game against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

Clarke swung in one of his trademark deliveries from the right, which was met by the towering Roscoe, who got up above Rhys Marshall at the near post to flick home, at last giving the home fans something to cheer.

Cooper was causing problems on the left and, after a moment of great trickery, nutmegging Luke McCullough, the big defender had no option to haul him down.

The home fans had loud appeals for a penalty kick when Callacher’s header from Millar’s free-kick appeared to strike Plum’s hand, but Mr Clarke wasn’t interested.

Glentoran laid siege on the Blues goal over the last 10 minutes hoping to salvage a point and, they grabbed an equaliser on 91 minutes. Devlin’s punt into the box was met by substitute Ruaidhri Donnelly and Burns poked home.

Linfield's Daniel Finlayson and Glentoran's James Singleton challenge for the ball.

LINFIELD: Johns, Byrne, Shields, Callacher, Millar, Cooper (Quinn 89), M Clarke, McKee (Lafferty 75), Finlayson, Fallon (McClean 75), Mulgrew.

Unused subs: Walsh, Devine, Vertainen, Palmer.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, Marshall, Singleton, Devlin, Murphy (R Donnelly 85), McMenamin, Plum (McCartan 75), McGinn (Wightman 85), Junior (Purkis 71).

Unused subs: Webber, Crowe, Walsh.