Late penalty as Ballymena United battle back to cancel out Jamie McDonagh magic

Jamie McDonagh’s superb personal contribution helped to light up events at The Showgrounds with a dream double that kept title-chasing Cliftonville in control until the final moments of the 2-2 draw.

However, two goals that lacked the glamour of McDonagh’s brace but proved greater cause for celebration left the sides honours even at the final whistle.

McDonagh kicked off the scoring with a magical first-half volley and showed grace and invention to make it 2-0 on 81 minutes.

Paul McElroy savours the moment last night after his injury-time penalty. Pic by Pacemaker.

Ballymena proved dogged and received reward for the resolve with a neat Leroy Millar finish from a few yards before referee Lee Tavinder pointed to the penalty spot off a scramble created by Ross Redman’s corner-kick.

The handball decision presented substitute Paul McElroy an opportunity to make his mark within minutes of climbing off the bench - and he slotted home to cap a frantic finale.

McDonagh offered early evidence of his attacking threat with a surging run into the area and cut-back cross which Chris Gallagher turned goalwards but Sean Graham managed to divert off the line.

His goal proved a moment of magic on 18 minutes when a corner-kick was cleared to the edge of the box and McDonagh raced on to strike home in style on the volley with his decisive right foot.

McDonagh then managed to miss the target from a few yards as the Reds carved out a number of opportunities to increase the advantage, with Joe Gormley and Jonny Addis also dangerous.

Play across the second half lacked the same pace as before the break until McDonagh managed to double the visitors’ lead by driving forward and keeping control despite pressure from Ballymena, then steering home from distance with a measured flick off the outside of his right foot on the run.

One late lapse left Cliftonville on the backfoot for the closing moments when substitute Jonte Smith fed the ball into Millar’s path on the right-hand side of the box and he made no mistake to cut the gap.